Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

5335 Vantage Ave

5335 Vantage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5335 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *partially newly renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 2 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime nieghborhood of valley village (north hollywood)!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*open floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*mini kitchennet*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*new spot light system*
*lots of natrual light*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*laundry on site*

*parking included!*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $2,250.00, DEPOSIT $2,250.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4825506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

