Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215

5325 N Newcastle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5325 N Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 Available 01/01/20 LUXURY CONDO WITH POOL, GYM, REC ROOM! - MODERN UNIT
WOODEN FLOORS
CENTRAL AC
PATIO
WET BAR FOR ENTERTAINING AND MORE

(RLNE4514773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have any available units?
5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have?
Some of 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 is pet friendly.
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 offer parking?
No, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 has a pool.
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have accessible units?
No, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 does not have units with dishwashers.

