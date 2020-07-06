Rent Calculator
5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM
1 of 12
5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215
5325 N Newcastle Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
5325 N Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 Available 01/01/20 LUXURY CONDO WITH POOL, GYM, REC ROOM! - MODERN UNIT
WOODEN FLOORS
CENTRAL AC
PATIO
WET BAR FOR ENTERTAINING AND MORE
(RLNE4514773)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have any available units?
5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have?
Some of 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 is pet friendly.
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 offer parking?
No, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 has a pool.
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have accessible units?
No, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Newcastle Ave Unit #215 does not have units with dishwashers.
