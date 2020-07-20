All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5325 1/2 2nd Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

5325 1/2 2nd Avenue

5325 1/2 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5325 1/2 2nd Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom 1 Bath |Craftsman Triplex - Property Id: 23473

OPEN HOUSE/SHOWING Sunday,June 2nd at 11 AM
Text Anthony for showings 323-273-5567
2 bedroom, 1 bath detached triplex renovated breezy Craftsman home.
Easy access to Metro lines: Expo/Crenshaw/Slauson, 110 and 1 mile to USC.
Charm throughout
New Floors
Ceiling fans
Heating system
New kitchen includes Refrigerator / Range / Oven / Dishwasher
Fenced Yard
Water included in rent
Courtyard with BBQ
Great neighbors!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23473
Property Id 23473

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4889018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue have any available units?
5325 1/2 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5325 1/2 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 1/2 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College