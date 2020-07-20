5325 1/2 2nd Avenue

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath |Craftsman Triplex - Property Id: 23473
OPEN HOUSE/SHOWING Sunday,June 2nd at 11 AM
Text Anthony for showings 323-273-5567
2 bedroom, 1 bath detached triplex renovated breezy Craftsman home.
Easy access to Metro lines: Expo/Crenshaw/Slauson, 110 and 1 mile to USC.
Charm throughout
New Floors
Ceiling fans
Heating system
New kitchen includes Refrigerator / Range / Oven / Dishwasher
Fenced Yard
Water included in rent
Courtyard with BBQ
Great neighbors!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23473
Property Id 23473
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4889018)