5322 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. 5322 Virginia Ave has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Your new apartment home is situated right in the heart of great dining and shopping opportunities like Tacos Al Pastor, Maria's Ramada, Inter Computer City, and the Lemon Grove Rec Center.



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully Selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 5217 Virginia Apartments.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates