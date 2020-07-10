All apartments in Los Angeles
5322 Virginia Avenue
5322 Virginia Avenue

5322 Virginia Avenue · (323) 709-9613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5322 Virginia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. 5322 Virginia Ave has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Your new apartment home is situated right in the heart of great dining and shopping opportunities like Tacos Al Pastor, Maria's Ramada, Inter Computer City, and the Lemon Grove Rec Center.

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully Selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 5217 Virginia Apartments.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Max weight 20lb each

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
5322 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5322 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5322 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5322 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5322 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 5322 Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5322 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5322 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5322 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5322 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5322 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5322 Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5322 Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5322 Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
