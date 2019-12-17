Spacious unit in quiet complex in the heart of prime Encino! Move-in condition 2nd floor unit with elevator. Conveniently located near Ventura Blvd. walking distance to eateries and shops. Enter into this open floor plan space with hardwood floors and recessed lighting all through out. The updated spacious kitchen features stainless appliances and a breakfast bar with granite tile counters. The 2 large sized bedrooms feature wood floors. The master bedroom has it's own very large bathroom and huge walk in closet. The additional bathroom is nicely updated. This is the perfect home in Encino Terrace for anyone looking to be in very nicely maintained building with a pool and more...This one won't last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5320 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
5320 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.