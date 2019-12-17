All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019

5320 Zelzah Avenue

5320 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5320 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Spacious unit in quiet complex in the heart of prime Encino! Move-in condition 2nd floor unit with elevator. Conveniently located near Ventura Blvd. walking distance to eateries and shops. Enter into this open floor plan space with hardwood floors and recessed lighting all through out. The updated spacious kitchen features stainless appliances and a breakfast bar with granite tile counters. The 2 large sized bedrooms feature wood floors. The master bedroom has it's own very large bathroom and huge walk in closet. The additional bathroom is nicely updated. This is the perfect home in Encino Terrace for anyone looking to be in very nicely maintained building with a pool and more...This one won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
5320 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5320 Zelzah Avenue have?
Some of 5320 Zelzah Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Zelzah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Zelzah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5320 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
No, 5320 Zelzah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Zelzah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5320 Zelzah Avenue has a pool.
Does 5320 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5320 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
