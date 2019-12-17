5320 Zelzah Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Spacious unit in quiet complex in the heart of prime Encino! Move-in condition 2nd floor unit with elevator. Conveniently located near Ventura Blvd. walking distance to eateries and shops. Enter into this open floor plan space with hardwood floors and recessed lighting all through out. The updated spacious kitchen features stainless appliances and a breakfast bar with granite tile counters. The 2 large sized bedrooms feature wood floors. The master bedroom has it's own very large bathroom and huge walk in closet. The additional bathroom is nicely updated. This is the perfect home in Encino Terrace for anyone looking to be in very nicely maintained building with a pool and more...This one won't last.