5310 Circle Drive #208

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

DO NOT MISS THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A WELL MAINTAINED CONDO IN SHERMAN OAKS!

This quiet community offers the Residents comfort and quality living. This condominium offers close proximity to shopping at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, dining, entertainment and easy Interstate 405 and Route 101 freeway access. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to public transportation.



Call Omid at (310) 622-5166 to schedule an appointment to view unit.



Monthly Rent: $1,895.00

Security Deposit: $1,895.00 (On Approved Credit)

Minimum one year lease required.



*1 bedroom 1 bathroom

*Hardwood floors all throughout unit

*Refrigerator

*Washer & Dryer included

*Gas Stove

*Utilities Included: Water & Trash

*2 Garage Parking Spaces (Tandem)



pets okay with an additional deposit of $250.00 (some breed and size restrictions).



The following items are needed to apply:

*Completed application for each applicant over 18

*Employed? Your most recent 3 pay stubs in consecutive order, partial screen shots are not accepted

*Self Employed? ALL PAGES of your last 2 years PERSONAL tax return and ALL PAGES of your most recent 2 months PERSONAL bank statements, partial screen shots are not accepted

*Valid government photo ID

*$45 NON-REFUNDABLE application for each application.



*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*

*Please visit the following website to review our Rental application Process & Criteria.

http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/



**Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual apartment home that is currently available.**



