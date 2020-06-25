All apartments in Los Angeles
5310 Circle Drive #208

5310 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Van Nuys
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5310 Circle Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOW OPEN! A Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Centrally Located In Sherman Oaks! - NOW OPEN! A Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Centrally Located In Sherman Oaks!

DO NOT MISS THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A WELL MAINTAINED CONDO IN SHERMAN OAKS!
This quiet community offers the Residents comfort and quality living. This condominium offers close proximity to shopping at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, dining, entertainment and easy Interstate 405 and Route 101 freeway access. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to public transportation.

Call Omid at (310) 622-5166 to schedule an appointment to view unit.

Monthly Rent: $1,895.00
Security Deposit: $1,895.00 (On Approved Credit)
http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/
Minimum one year lease required.

*1 bedroom 1 bathroom
*Hardwood floors all throughout unit
*Refrigerator
*Washer & Dryer included
*Gas Stove
*Utilities Included: Water & Trash
*2 Garage Parking Spaces (Tandem)

pets okay with an additional deposit of $250.00 (some breed and size restrictions).

The following items are needed to apply:
*Completed application for each applicant over 18
*Employed? Your most recent 3 pay stubs in consecutive order, partial screen shots are not accepted
*Self Employed? ALL PAGES of your last 2 years PERSONAL tax return and ALL PAGES of your most recent 2 months PERSONAL bank statements, partial screen shots are not accepted
*Valid government photo ID
*$45 NON-REFUNDABLE application for each application.

*All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*
*Please visit the following website to review our Rental application Process & Criteria.
http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/

Call Omid at (310) 622-5166 to schedule an appointment to view unit.

**Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual apartment home that is currently available.**

Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4873549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Circle Drive #208 have any available units?
5310 Circle Drive #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Circle Drive #208 have?
Some of 5310 Circle Drive #208's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Circle Drive #208 currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Circle Drive #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Circle Drive #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Circle Drive #208 is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Circle Drive #208 offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Circle Drive #208 offers parking.
Does 5310 Circle Drive #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Circle Drive #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Circle Drive #208 have a pool?
No, 5310 Circle Drive #208 does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Circle Drive #208 have accessible units?
No, 5310 Circle Drive #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Circle Drive #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Circle Drive #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
