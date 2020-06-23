Rent Calculator
531 S Mariposa Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 1
531 S Mariposa Ave
531 South Mariposa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
531 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
About the Unit:
Tile Flooring Throughout
Bright Natural Light
Great Closet Space
Stove & Fridge Included
One Parking Space
Laundry on Site
About the Building:
Secured Access
Centrally Located
Private Living Environment
Great Friendly Neighbors
(RLNE3562316)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 531 S Mariposa Ave have any available units?
531 S Mariposa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 531 S Mariposa Ave have?
Some of 531 S Mariposa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 531 S Mariposa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
531 S Mariposa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 S Mariposa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 S Mariposa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 531 S Mariposa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 531 S Mariposa Ave offers parking.
Does 531 S Mariposa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 S Mariposa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 S Mariposa Ave have a pool?
No, 531 S Mariposa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 531 S Mariposa Ave have accessible units?
No, 531 S Mariposa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 531 S Mariposa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 S Mariposa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
