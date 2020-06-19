All apartments in Los Angeles
5309 Agnes Avenue - 9.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

5309 Agnes Avenue - 9

5309 Agnes Avenue · (310) 651-4055
Location

5309 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Adorable prime location in the heart of Valley Village. Proximity to schools & Shopping Centers!!!

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash !!!

Two beds, 1.5 Baths.

"Move-In ready."

Call Us Today & Schedule An Appointment To View Your Next Home!
Awesome Location!

Great family oriented 14 unit apartment building located in the Los Angeles community of Valley Village, approximately 11 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Valley Village is a part of the greater San Fernando Valley and has excellent access to the Ventura Freeway (Route 101), and the Hollywood Freeway (Route 170). Air transportation is available at Van Nuys Airport to the northwest and Burbank Airport to the northeast.
The neighborhood is 100% built-up with approximately 45% single-family residences and condos, 30% multi-family, and 25% retail and commercial uses.

Completely Remodeled two bedroom, One & Half bath Unit - Bright and Spacious in a magnificent building. We are featuring fresh paint, Hardwood flooring throughout the unit, with beautiful accent walls & doors.

* Dining area
* lots of cabinet space
* Gas stove & Oven (included)
* Refrigerator (included)
* Linnen closet
* Professionally managed
* 24/7 emergency response
* Professional maintenance
* Laundry room onsite
* One parking space

Open House Sat. 11 am - 2 pm. "Newly Remodeled Unit."

PETS OK
Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,150.00
Security Deposit: $2,150.00
Available: NOW
Application Fee: $25.00  
Credit Check: $35.00 

If you like to schedule a time, please contact the number listed below and ask for David.

(310) 651-4055
Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 have any available units?
5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 have?
Some of 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 does offer parking.
Does 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 have a pool?
No, 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 have accessible units?
No, 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Agnes Avenue - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.

