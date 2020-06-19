5309 Agnes Avenue - 9.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Adorable prime location in the heart of Valley Village. Proximity to schools & Shopping Centers!!!



Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash !!!



Two beds, 1.5 Baths.



"Move-In ready."



Awesome Location!



Great family oriented 14 unit apartment building located in the Los Angeles community of Valley Village, approximately 11 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Valley Village is a part of the greater San Fernando Valley and has excellent access to the Ventura Freeway (Route 101), and the Hollywood Freeway (Route 170). Air transportation is available at Van Nuys Airport to the northwest and Burbank Airport to the northeast.

The neighborhood is 100% built-up with approximately 45% single-family residences and condos, 30% multi-family, and 25% retail and commercial uses.



Completely Remodeled two bedroom, One & Half bath Unit - Bright and Spacious in a magnificent building. We are featuring fresh paint, Hardwood flooring throughout the unit, with beautiful accent walls & doors.



* Dining area

* lots of cabinet space

* Gas stove & Oven (included)

* Refrigerator (included)

* Linnen closet

* Professionally managed

* 24/7 emergency response

* Professional maintenance

* Laundry room onsite

* One parking space



Open House Sat. 11 am - 2 pm. "Newly Remodeled Unit."



PETS OK

Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,150.00

Security Deposit: $2,150.00

Available: NOW

Application Fee: $25.00

Credit Check: $35.00



If you like to schedule a time, please contact the number listed below and ask for David.



(310) 651-4055

Thank you