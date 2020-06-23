5307 Sepulveda Blvd.

Amenities

Century House is a luxury apartment community that combines sensitive design with modern features and an abundance of community amenities. Welcome home to an apartment community composed of quality, friendly materials designed to make your living experience as healthy and efficient as possible. Century House makes the perfect living environment for residents who want it all, close freeway location and just minutes from upscale grocery stores, malls, luxury boutiques, and premier restaurants on Ventura Boulevard. Come home to comfort, convenience and eco-friendly living, come home to Century House. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Quartz countertops, Stainless kitchen sink, Formal dining area, Walk-in closets, Mirrored closet doors, Hardwood style flooring thruout, Designer fixtures and hardware, Vertical blinds, Air conditioning, Cable ready, High-speed Internet available.

Tenants Pay All Utilities.

Parking: 1 Parking Spot.

