5307 Sepulveda Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5307 Sepulveda Blvd.

5307 N Sepulveda Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5307 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Century House is a luxury apartment community that combines sensitive design with modern features and an abundance of community amenities. Welcome home to an apartment community composed of quality, friendly materials designed to make your living experience as healthy and efficient as possible. Century House makes the perfect living environment for residents who want it all, close freeway location and just minutes from upscale grocery stores, malls, luxury boutiques, and premier restaurants on Ventura Boulevard. Come home to comfort, convenience and eco-friendly living, come home to Century House. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Quartz countertops, Stainless kitchen sink, Formal dining area, Walk-in closets, Mirrored closet doors, Hardwood style flooring thruout, Designer fixtures and hardware, Vertical blinds, Air conditioning, Cable ready, High-speed Internet available.
Tenants Pay All Utilities.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot.
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/sherman-oaks-1-bed-1-bath/2605/

IT490118 - IT49SM2605

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. have any available units?
5307 Sepulveda Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. have?
Some of 5307 Sepulveda Blvd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Sepulveda Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. offers parking.
Does 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. have a pool?
No, 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 Sepulveda Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

