Los Angeles, CA
5301 VIA DONTE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

5301 VIA DONTE

5301 South via Donte · No Longer Available
Location

5301 South via Donte, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 VIA DONTE have any available units?
5301 VIA DONTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5301 VIA DONTE currently offering any rent specials?
5301 VIA DONTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 VIA DONTE pet-friendly?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE offer parking?
Yes, 5301 VIA DONTE offers parking.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have a pool?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE does not have a pool.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have accessible units?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE does not have units with air conditioning.

