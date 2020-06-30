Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5301 VIA DONTE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:59 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5301 VIA DONTE
5301 South via Donte
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5301 South via Donte, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have any available units?
5301 VIA DONTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5301 VIA DONTE currently offering any rent specials?
5301 VIA DONTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 VIA DONTE pet-friendly?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE offer parking?
Yes, 5301 VIA DONTE offers parking.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have a pool?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE does not have a pool.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have accessible units?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 VIA DONTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 VIA DONTE does not have units with air conditioning.
