All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5301 Balboa Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5301 Balboa Boulevard
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM

5301 Balboa Boulevard

5301 Balboa Boulevard · (818) 903-7381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5301 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit J1 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
GORGEOUS Condo !! Double Door Entry, Cozy Outdoor Patio. Offering 3 bed + 2 bath, light and bright end unite. Open dining & living space provide lots of space for entertaining. New laminate flooring and paint throughout the home. The master bedroom is bright, spacious with double closet. washer and dryer are in the unit. Recessed lighting in some Bedroom. The complex fully gated and camera secured building / 2 community pool and a spa / 2 side by side parking space assigned to this unit. Waking Distance to Lake Balboa Park, Golf Court. 2 Minutes to Ventura Blvd, Encino Commons, Restaurants, Banks, Pharmacy, Supermarkets, ************************************************************************************************************************* 2 Minutes to 101 & 405 Freeway North / South

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
5301 Balboa Boulevard has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 5301 Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Balboa Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5301 Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Balboa Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5301 Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5301 Balboa Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5301 Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5301 Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5301 Balboa Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity