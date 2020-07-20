All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2019 at 11:44 AM

530 Sunset Ave

530 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

530 Sunset Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Gated Parking. Walk to everything. Near Google offices, the World Famous Gold's Gym, Gjusta Bakery, & Venice Beach! Private, Remote Intercom Entry, Large Yard, tiled baths, large master suite with tub and shower, towel warmer, and walk-in closet, large deck off master suite, high ceilings, modern kitchen with granite & stainless steel, outdoor summer dining area, laundry room, forced air heat, sprinklers. Adorable detached artist studio or nanny pad! Light and bright. Monitored alarm system. Walk to world famous Venice and Santa Monica beaches, Rose Ave, Main St., Abbot Kinney Blvd, Parks, great shops and incredible restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Sunset Ave have any available units?
530 Sunset Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Sunset Ave have?
Some of 530 Sunset Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Sunset Ave currently offering any rent specials?
530 Sunset Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Sunset Ave pet-friendly?
No, 530 Sunset Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 530 Sunset Ave offer parking?
Yes, 530 Sunset Ave offers parking.
Does 530 Sunset Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Sunset Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Sunset Ave have a pool?
Yes, 530 Sunset Ave has a pool.
Does 530 Sunset Ave have accessible units?
No, 530 Sunset Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Sunset Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Sunset Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
