Los Angeles, CA
530 North JUNE Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:06 PM

530 North JUNE Street

530 North June Street · No Longer Available
Location

530 North June Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning Spanish Colonial Revival Villa situated on a premier double lot in Hancock Park w/ breathtaking views of the Wilshire Country Club golf course. Originally built in 1928 by Morgan, Walls & Clements (architects of El Capitan, Mayan, Richfield Tower, Malibu's Adamson House, Wiltern Theatre), this spectacular 5 bd/6 bth, single story masterpiece is truly an oasis in the heart of LA. Master bdrm wing features foyer w/ entry to the backyard, library, wood/gas fireplace, and a dressing chamber complete w/ hand painted murals, circa 1932. Exquisite details throughout, including canted windows, original peg & groove hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, Malibu tile work & decorative period tiles relaying the story of Don Quixote throughout the entry halls/pool area. Kitchen offers double oven, griddle, & amp; Viking range. The grounds feature 4 patios, outdoor fireplace, large pool, hot tub, mature citrus trees, elegant gardens and endless golf course views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 North JUNE Street have any available units?
530 North JUNE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 North JUNE Street have?
Some of 530 North JUNE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 North JUNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 North JUNE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 North JUNE Street pet-friendly?
No, 530 North JUNE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 530 North JUNE Street offer parking?
Yes, 530 North JUNE Street offers parking.
Does 530 North JUNE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 North JUNE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 North JUNE Street have a pool?
Yes, 530 North JUNE Street has a pool.
Does 530 North JUNE Street have accessible units?
No, 530 North JUNE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 North JUNE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 North JUNE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
