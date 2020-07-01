Rent Calculator
5273 S Broadway
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM
1 of 1
5273 S Broadway
5273 South Broadway
·
No Longer Available
Location
5273 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Vernon-Main
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
commercial - Property Id: 121172
approx 975 sq feet
call pam to see 310 359 3917
credit score min 625
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121172
Property Id 121172
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5483823)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5273 S Broadway have any available units?
5273 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5273 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
5273 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5273 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 5273 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5273 S Broadway offer parking?
No, 5273 S Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 5273 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5273 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5273 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 5273 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 5273 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 5273 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 5273 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5273 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5273 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5273 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
