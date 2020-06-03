All apartments in Los Angeles
527 South Barrington Avenue

527 South Barrington Avenue
Location

527 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Large and bright upper 2 bed/2 bath with new laminate floors, vertical blinds, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, great closet space, pool, laundry on-site, 1 car covered parking. Great location close to Brentwood Park & tennis courts, Brentwood Village, Whole Foods Market, shopping, cafes and restaurants on Montana & San Vicente, minutes from the beach.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 South Barrington Avenue have any available units?
527 South Barrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 South Barrington Avenue have?
Some of 527 South Barrington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 South Barrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
527 South Barrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 South Barrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 527 South Barrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 527 South Barrington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 527 South Barrington Avenue offers parking.
Does 527 South Barrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 South Barrington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 South Barrington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 527 South Barrington Avenue has a pool.
Does 527 South Barrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 527 South Barrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 527 South Barrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 South Barrington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
