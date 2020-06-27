5250 Zelzah Avenue

Amenities

Very spacious, remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single level condo in the heart of Encino, just steps from vibrant Ventura Blvd! Home features recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, laminated floors throughout, smooth ceilings and a large living room with a balcony. Top floor unit in a small complex with a pool. Currently 4th bedroom is being used as an office but owner could add a closet on request. This is a perfect home for a large family or anyone who is a looking for a remodeled home in the prime location.