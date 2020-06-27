All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:08 AM

5250 Zelzah Avenue

5250 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5250 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Very spacious, remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single level condo in the heart of Encino, just steps from vibrant Ventura Blvd! Home features recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, laminated floors throughout, smooth ceilings and a large living room with a balcony. Top floor unit in a small complex with a pool. Currently 4th bedroom is being used as an office but owner could add a closet on request. This is a perfect home for a large family or anyone who is a looking for a remodeled home in the prime location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
5250 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5250 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Zelzah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5250 Zelzah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5250 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
No, 5250 Zelzah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5250 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5250 Zelzah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5250 Zelzah Avenue has a pool.
Does 5250 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5250 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5250 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 Zelzah Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5250 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
