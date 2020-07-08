Rent Calculator
525 S Ardmore Ave. 157
525 S Ardmore Ave. 157
525 South Ardmore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
525 South Ardmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
garbage disposal
gym
microwave
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Ardmore Aparemtent - Property Id: 279825
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279825
Property Id 279825
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5782769)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have any available units?
525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have?
Some of 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157's amenities include garbage disposal, gym, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 currently offering any rent specials?
525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 pet-friendly?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 offer parking?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 does not offer parking.
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have a pool?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 does not have a pool.
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have accessible units?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 does not have units with dishwashers.
