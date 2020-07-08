All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

525 S Ardmore Ave. 157

525 South Ardmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

525 South Ardmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

garbage disposal
gym
microwave
furnished
carpet
range
Ardmore Aparemtent - Property Id: 279825

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279825
Property Id 279825

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have any available units?
525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have?
Some of 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157's amenities include garbage disposal, gym, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 currently offering any rent specials?
525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 pet-friendly?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 offer parking?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 does not offer parking.
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have a pool?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 does not have a pool.
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have accessible units?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 S Ardmore Ave. 157 does not have units with dishwashers.

