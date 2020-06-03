5248 Los Encantos Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

GORGEOUS and EXCLUSIVE Home with Spectacular City Views! NEWLY RENOVATED - Recently renovated Home and grounds!



Top Of Los Feliz Estates Spectacular City Views from Downtown Skyline to the Glimmer of the Ocean! As homes rarely come up for vacancy in the Exclusive Los Feliz Estates area, this is certainly a once in a lifetime opportunity for anyone who wants to live in one of the most in demand areas of Los Angeles.



4 BEDROOMS 4 BATHROOMS Formal Entry, Herringbone Hand-Inlaid Hardwood Floors throughout!



HERRINGBONE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT!



IMPORTED TURKISH MARBLE Floors in Kitchen! Spacious Living Room with a Marble Fire Place.



Large Master Bedroom with His & Hers Walk-In Closets! Entertainment Grounds with Full City Views!



Unfinished Marble fireplace with abundant natural lighting throughout the house.



Includes 24/7 Armed Patrol in the exclusive Los Feliz Estates Hills.



Single sided streets REDUCE traffic and MAXIMIZE privacy!



Call Now For More Details!

**Add your name to the waiting list for this rare vacancy in an exclusive and highly prized area of the Los Feliz Village**

***323 660 3600 ext.303***

Please leave a message with your name and number and how many in your party-We will be holding APPOINTMENT only showings later this month



Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Prospective Tenant and/or Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Presented by: Bruce Jay CalBRE# 01154748



(RLNE4484848)