5248 Los Encantos Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5248 Los Encantos Way

5248 W Los Encantos Way · No Longer Available
Location

5248 W Los Encantos Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS and EXCLUSIVE Home with Spectacular City Views! NEWLY RENOVATED - Recently renovated Home and grounds!

Top Of Los Feliz Estates Spectacular City Views from Downtown Skyline to the Glimmer of the Ocean! As homes rarely come up for vacancy in the Exclusive Los Feliz Estates area, this is certainly a once in a lifetime opportunity for anyone who wants to live in one of the most in demand areas of Los Angeles.

4 BEDROOMS 4 BATHROOMS Formal Entry, Herringbone Hand-Inlaid Hardwood Floors throughout!

HERRINGBONE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT!

IMPORTED TURKISH MARBLE Floors in Kitchen! Spacious Living Room with a Marble Fire Place.

Large Master Bedroom with His & Hers Walk-In Closets! Entertainment Grounds with Full City Views!

Unfinished Marble fireplace with abundant natural lighting throughout the house.

Includes 24/7 Armed Patrol in the exclusive Los Feliz Estates Hills.

Single sided streets REDUCE traffic and MAXIMIZE privacy!

Call Now For More Details!
**Add your name to the waiting list for this rare vacancy in an exclusive and highly prized area of the Los Feliz Village**
***323 660 3600 ext.303***
Please leave a message with your name and number and how many in your party-We will be holding APPOINTMENT only showings later this month

Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Prospective Tenant and/or Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Presented by: Bruce Jay CalBRE# 01154748

(RLNE4484848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 Los Encantos Way have any available units?
5248 Los Encantos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5248 Los Encantos Way have?
Some of 5248 Los Encantos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 Los Encantos Way currently offering any rent specials?
5248 Los Encantos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 Los Encantos Way pet-friendly?
No, 5248 Los Encantos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5248 Los Encantos Way offer parking?
No, 5248 Los Encantos Way does not offer parking.
Does 5248 Los Encantos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5248 Los Encantos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 Los Encantos Way have a pool?
No, 5248 Los Encantos Way does not have a pool.
Does 5248 Los Encantos Way have accessible units?
No, 5248 Los Encantos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 Los Encantos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5248 Los Encantos Way has units with dishwashers.
