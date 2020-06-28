5246 Almont Street

Amenities

2-Bedroom 1 Bath For Lease

Two bedrooms, one bath home with spectacular views, and loads of sunlight! This home sits high atop the hills of El Sereno neighborhood in Los Angeles. Walking distance to Huntington Drive, where you will find cafes, restaurants, and shopping.

New everything! Air conditioning, full bathroom upgrade including re-tiled shower, new bathtub, waterproof flooring, and fixtures.

This unit also comes with one covered parking spot in the carport, and there is plenty of street parking.

The home is minutes from Cal State LA (10 min), USC's Keck School of Medicine(11 min), Highland Park (8 min) downtown South Pasadena (8 min), Old Town Pasadena, and DTLA are only 15 min away.

To schedule your showing, please call, or text Anthony Lopez 323-273-5567



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5246-almont-st-los-angeles-ca-90032-usa-unit-2/c196544d-8332-4f7e-a16b-1e8b4f783598



