Los Angeles, CA
5246 Almont Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5246 Almont Street

5246 Almont Street · No Longer Available
Location

5246 Almont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
2-Bedroom 1 Bath For Lease
Two bedrooms, one bath home with spectacular views, and loads of sunlight! This home sits high atop the hills of El Sereno neighborhood in Los Angeles. Walking distance to Huntington Drive, where you will find cafes, restaurants, and shopping.
New everything! Air conditioning, full bathroom upgrade including re-tiled shower, new bathtub, waterproof flooring, and fixtures.
This unit also comes with one covered parking spot in the carport, and there is plenty of street parking.
The home is minutes from Cal State LA (10 min), USC's Keck School of Medicine(11 min), Highland Park (8 min) downtown South Pasadena (8 min), Old Town Pasadena, and DTLA are only 15 min away.
To schedule your showing, please call, or text Anthony Lopez 323-273-5567

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5246-almont-st-los-angeles-ca-90032-usa-unit-2/c196544d-8332-4f7e-a16b-1e8b4f783598

(RLNE5312076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5246 Almont Street have any available units?
5246 Almont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5246 Almont Street have?
Some of 5246 Almont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5246 Almont Street currently offering any rent specials?
5246 Almont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5246 Almont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5246 Almont Street is pet friendly.
Does 5246 Almont Street offer parking?
Yes, 5246 Almont Street offers parking.
Does 5246 Almont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5246 Almont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5246 Almont Street have a pool?
No, 5246 Almont Street does not have a pool.
Does 5246 Almont Street have accessible units?
No, 5246 Almont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5246 Almont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5246 Almont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
