5246 Almont

Amenities
07/15 ready-date! Renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhouse located in a boutique two-building complex of just 4 units, situated in the hills with CITY VIEWS. GAS UTILITY is included in rent! Refrigerator included! Located in NELA - Just minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, blocks from South Pasadena and Alhambra, and just 2 miles from Old Town Pasadena shopping centers and restaurants. Fewer neighbors, no shared walls, and more privacy in this quiet setting. Small private outdoor space for BBQs or simple relaxation. On-site laundry room. Enjoy fine LA living! Schedule your viewing today - Call or Text (213) 369-2725