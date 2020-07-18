All apartments in Los Angeles
5246 Almont

5246 Almont Street · (213) 369-2725
Location

5246 Almont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
07/15 ready-date! Renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhouse located in a boutique two-building complex of just 4 units, situated in the hills with CITY VIEWS. GAS UTILITY is included in rent! Refrigerator included! Located in NELA - Just minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, blocks from South Pasadena and Alhambra, and just 2 miles from Old Town Pasadena shopping centers and restaurants. Fewer neighbors, no shared walls, and more privacy in this quiet setting. Small private outdoor space for BBQs or simple relaxation. On-site laundry room. Enjoy fine LA living! Schedule your viewing today - Call or Text (213) 369-2725

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5246 Almont have any available units?
5246 Almont has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5246 Almont have?
Some of 5246 Almont's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5246 Almont currently offering any rent specials?
5246 Almont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5246 Almont pet-friendly?
Yes, 5246 Almont is pet friendly.
Does 5246 Almont offer parking?
Yes, 5246 Almont offers parking.
Does 5246 Almont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5246 Almont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5246 Almont have a pool?
No, 5246 Almont does not have a pool.
Does 5246 Almont have accessible units?
No, 5246 Almont does not have accessible units.
Does 5246 Almont have units with dishwashers?
No, 5246 Almont does not have units with dishwashers.
