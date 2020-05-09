5240 Premiere Hills Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking media room

FREE RENT! Luxury Private Gated Community, South of the Blvd., Valley Views, Beautifully Upgraded! Desired Bella Montagna Community boasts; Gym, Swimming Pool & Jacuzzi, Recreation Room, Theatre, Basketball Court, Meticulously Landscaped! Corner Unit, Bright Open floor plan, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, dining area, gas fireplace, 2 master suites with walk-in closets, one with oversized bathtub! Spacious balcony, private 2 car garage and ample guest parking! Quick freeway access, Warner Center shopping & restaurants nearby!! If lease begins 03/01/2020 you will receive

2 weeks FREE RENT!!