All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5240 Premiere Hills Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5240 Premiere Hills Circle
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

5240 Premiere Hills Circle

5240 Premiere Hills Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5240 Premiere Hills Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
FREE RENT! Luxury Private Gated Community, South of the Blvd., Valley Views, Beautifully Upgraded! Desired Bella Montagna Community boasts; Gym, Swimming Pool & Jacuzzi, Recreation Room, Theatre, Basketball Court, Meticulously Landscaped! Corner Unit, Bright Open floor plan, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, dining area, gas fireplace, 2 master suites with walk-in closets, one with oversized bathtub! Spacious balcony, private 2 car garage and ample guest parking! Quick freeway access, Warner Center shopping & restaurants nearby!! If lease begins 03/01/2020 you will receive
2 weeks FREE RENT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 Premiere Hills Circle have any available units?
5240 Premiere Hills Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5240 Premiere Hills Circle have?
Some of 5240 Premiere Hills Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5240 Premiere Hills Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5240 Premiere Hills Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 Premiere Hills Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5240 Premiere Hills Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5240 Premiere Hills Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5240 Premiere Hills Circle offers parking.
Does 5240 Premiere Hills Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5240 Premiere Hills Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 Premiere Hills Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5240 Premiere Hills Circle has a pool.
Does 5240 Premiere Hills Circle have accessible units?
No, 5240 Premiere Hills Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 Premiere Hills Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5240 Premiere Hills Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College