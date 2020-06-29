Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 524 W 102nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
524 W 102nd St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:21 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
524 W 102nd St
524 West 102nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
524 West 102nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast
Amenities
in unit laundry
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
Very nice newly constructed 1 BD 1 BA unit available. City Section 8...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 524 W 102nd St have any available units?
524 W 102nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 524 W 102nd St currently offering any rent specials?
524 W 102nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 W 102nd St pet-friendly?
No, 524 W 102nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 524 W 102nd St offer parking?
No, 524 W 102nd St does not offer parking.
Does 524 W 102nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 W 102nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 W 102nd St have a pool?
No, 524 W 102nd St does not have a pool.
Does 524 W 102nd St have accessible units?
No, 524 W 102nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 524 W 102nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 W 102nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 W 102nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 524 W 102nd St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College