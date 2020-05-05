One of a kind one level condo unit, Almost 2000 square foot, large size bedrooms and walking closet, huge balcony, walking distance to main street, shops, transportation, resturant and place of worships.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5237 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
5237 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.