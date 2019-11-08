Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5237 Denny Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5237 Denny Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:55 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5237 Denny Avenue
5237 Denny Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5237 Denny Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 1 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $1740.00; IMRID13718
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5237 Denny Avenue have any available units?
5237 Denny Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5237 Denny Avenue have?
Some of 5237 Denny Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5237 Denny Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5237 Denny Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 Denny Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5237 Denny Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5237 Denny Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5237 Denny Avenue offers parking.
Does 5237 Denny Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5237 Denny Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 Denny Avenue have a pool?
No, 5237 Denny Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5237 Denny Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5237 Denny Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 Denny Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5237 Denny Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College