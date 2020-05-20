5236 De Longpre Ave

Amenities
Hollywood apartment - Property Id: 121432
charming 4-plex in prime Hollywood huge 1 bedroom, 1 bath remodeled with new kitchen and bath and a laundry room inside apartment.
, extremely modern, very large room, smart Tv including roku, you totally get the hollywood feeling. only 5 minutes away from hollywood walk of fame, close to shopping, coffe shops, supermarkets, night life. CENTRAL
AC. washer & dryer inside unit. THIS APARTMENT IS FULLY FURNISHED EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED AS SHOWN IN PHOTOS. BED, TVS, COUCH, APPLIANCES ETC READY TO MOVE IN!
CALL TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121432
Property Id 121432
(RLNE4882868)