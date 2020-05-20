5236 De Longpre Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hollywood apartment - Property Id: 121432



charming 4-plex in prime Hollywood huge 1 bedroom, 1 bath remodeled with new kitchen and bath and a laundry room inside apartment.

, extremely modern, very large room, smart Tv including roku, you totally get the hollywood feeling. only 5 minutes away from hollywood walk of fame, close to shopping, coffe shops, supermarkets, night life. CENTRAL

AC. washer & dryer inside unit. THIS APARTMENT IS FULLY FURNISHED EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED AS SHOWN IN PHOTOS. BED, TVS, COUCH, APPLIANCES ETC READY TO MOVE IN!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121432

(RLNE4882868)