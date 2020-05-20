All apartments in Los Angeles
5236 De Longpre Ave
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

5236 De Longpre Ave

5236 De Longpre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5236 De Longpre Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hollywood apartment - Property Id: 121432

charming 4-plex in prime Hollywood huge 1 bedroom, 1 bath remodeled with new kitchen and bath and a laundry room inside apartment.
, extremely modern, very large room, smart Tv including roku, you totally get the hollywood feeling. only 5 minutes away from hollywood walk of fame, close to shopping, coffe shops, supermarkets, night life. CENTRAL
AC. washer & dryer inside unit. THIS APARTMENT IS FULLY FURNISHED EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED AS SHOWN IN PHOTOS. BED, TVS, COUCH, APPLIANCES ETC READY TO MOVE IN!
CALL TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121432
Property Id 121432

(RLNE4882868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 De Longpre Ave have any available units?
5236 De Longpre Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5236 De Longpre Ave have?
Some of 5236 De Longpre Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 De Longpre Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5236 De Longpre Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 De Longpre Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5236 De Longpre Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5236 De Longpre Ave offer parking?
No, 5236 De Longpre Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5236 De Longpre Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5236 De Longpre Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 De Longpre Ave have a pool?
No, 5236 De Longpre Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5236 De Longpre Ave have accessible units?
No, 5236 De Longpre Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 De Longpre Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 De Longpre Ave has units with dishwashers.
