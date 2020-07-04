Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5232 Satsuma Avenue #109
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5232 Satsuma Avenue #109
5232 Satsuma Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5232 Satsuma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR + 2 1/2BA CONDO IN NOHO ARTS DISTRICT! -
(RLNE5332961)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 have any available units?
5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 have?
Some of 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 is pet friendly.
Does 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 offer parking?
Yes, 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 offers parking.
Does 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 have a pool?
No, 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 does not have a pool.
Does 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 have accessible units?
No, 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 Satsuma Avenue #109 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College