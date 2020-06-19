Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5229 VANTAGE AVENUE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5229 VANTAGE AVENUE
5229 Vantage Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5229 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE3146540)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE have any available units?
5229 VANTAGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5229 VANTAGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 VANTAGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College