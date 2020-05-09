5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry parking

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within 1 week from the time you apply you'll get 30 days rent free!



Guardian Arms has availability for immediate move-in! This 500 sq ft, unit is an amazing place to live. Just blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralph s, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village. There's plenty of Thai food near by and the metro right down the street.



You will be more than pleased with this classic Hollywood style apartment. This studio features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors, upgraded bathrooms, a separate dressing room, spacious living areas and so much more! The units here have plenty of windows to let lots of light in.



The building has secured/gated/reserved parking available to rent as well as onsite laundry.



***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!



Small pets are welcome! A pet deposit of $300 is required at move in. Pet rent is $50 a month. You must make 3x the rent from your gross income and have a credit score above 600 to qualify. There is a non-refundable application fee. of $40. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5469372)