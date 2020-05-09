All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416

5225 Hollywood Boulevard · (805) 452-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5225 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within 1 week from the time you apply you'll get 30 days rent free!

Guardian Arms has availability for immediate move-in! This 500 sq ft, unit is an amazing place to live. Just blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralph s, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village. There's plenty of Thai food near by and the metro right down the street.

You will be more than pleased with this classic Hollywood style apartment. This studio features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors, upgraded bathrooms, a separate dressing room, spacious living areas and so much more! The units here have plenty of windows to let lots of light in.

The building has secured/gated/reserved parking available to rent as well as onsite laundry.

***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!

Small pets are welcome! A pet deposit of $300 is required at move in. Pet rent is $50 a month. You must make 3x the rent from your gross income and have a credit score above 600 to qualify. There is a non-refundable application fee. of $40. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5469372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 have any available units?
5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 have?
Some of 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 is pet friendly.
Does 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 does offer parking.
Does 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 have a pool?
No, 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 have accessible units?
No, 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416 does not have units with dishwashers.
