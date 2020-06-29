All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

5224 Zelzah Ave

5224 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Zelzah Ave have any available units?
5224 Zelzah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Zelzah Ave have?
Some of 5224 Zelzah Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Zelzah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Zelzah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Zelzah Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5224 Zelzah Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5224 Zelzah Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Zelzah Ave offers parking.
Does 5224 Zelzah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Zelzah Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Zelzah Ave have a pool?
No, 5224 Zelzah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Zelzah Ave have accessible units?
No, 5224 Zelzah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Zelzah Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Zelzah Ave has units with dishwashers.

