All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5224 Cartwright Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
5224 Cartwright Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:36 AM
1 of 1
5224 Cartwright Ave
5224 Cartwright Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5224 Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About the unit:
Updated Flooring and Bathroom
Stove & Fridge Included
Tons Of Closet Space Throughout
Great Natural Light
Laundry On Site
One Parking Spot Included
Details:
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash
(RLNE4502664)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5224 Cartwright Ave have any available units?
5224 Cartwright Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5224 Cartwright Ave have?
Some of 5224 Cartwright Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5224 Cartwright Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Cartwright Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Cartwright Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Cartwright Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Cartwright Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Cartwright Ave offers parking.
Does 5224 Cartwright Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5224 Cartwright Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Cartwright Ave have a pool?
No, 5224 Cartwright Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Cartwright Ave have accessible units?
No, 5224 Cartwright Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Cartwright Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 Cartwright Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
