Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:36 AM

5224 Cartwright Ave

5224 Cartwright Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About the unit:

Updated Flooring and Bathroom
Stove & Fridge Included
Tons Of Closet Space Throughout
Great Natural Light
Laundry On Site
One Parking Spot Included

Details:

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

(RLNE4502664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

