All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5222 LEXINGTON Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

5222 LEXINGTON Avenue

5222 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5222 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled and updated one-bedroom unit in this terrific apartment complex in a centrally located area of Hollywood. This unit has hardwood floors, white caesar stone countertops, brand new appliances, sleek white cabinets and brand new ceiling fans with remote controls. This light and bright unit has excellent built-in closets and storage and is located towards the rear of the building close to the pool area with outdoor sun lounges and furniture. There is a secured 1 car parking space and shared laundry in the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue have any available units?
5222 LEXINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5222 LEXINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5222 LEXINGTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College