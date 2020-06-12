5222 LEXINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled and updated one-bedroom unit in this terrific apartment complex in a centrally located area of Hollywood. This unit has hardwood floors, white caesar stone countertops, brand new appliances, sleek white cabinets and brand new ceiling fans with remote controls. This light and bright unit has excellent built-in closets and storage and is located towards the rear of the building close to the pool area with outdoor sun lounges and furniture. There is a secured 1 car parking space and shared laundry in the complex.