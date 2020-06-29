Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5222 AUCKLAND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5222 AUCKLAND AVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5222 AUCKLAND AVE
5222 Auckland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5222 Auckland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY RENOVATED HOME - Property Id: 292620
FULLY RENOVATED HOME
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292620
Property Id 292620
(RLNE5828407)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5222 AUCKLAND AVE have any available units?
5222 AUCKLAND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5222 AUCKLAND AVE have?
Some of 5222 AUCKLAND AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5222 AUCKLAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5222 AUCKLAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 AUCKLAND AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5222 AUCKLAND AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5222 AUCKLAND AVE offer parking?
No, 5222 AUCKLAND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5222 AUCKLAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5222 AUCKLAND AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 AUCKLAND AVE have a pool?
No, 5222 AUCKLAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5222 AUCKLAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 5222 AUCKLAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 AUCKLAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5222 AUCKLAND AVE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College