Los Angeles, CA
522 W.102nd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

522 W.102nd St

522 W 102nd St · No Longer Available
Location

522 W 102nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Three nice size bedrooms and one
bathroom.Hardwood floors
throughout unit , large front and
back yard. 😃

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 W.102nd St have any available units?
522 W.102nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 W.102nd St have?
Some of 522 W.102nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 W.102nd St currently offering any rent specials?
522 W.102nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W.102nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 W.102nd St is pet friendly.
Does 522 W.102nd St offer parking?
Yes, 522 W.102nd St offers parking.
Does 522 W.102nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 W.102nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W.102nd St have a pool?
No, 522 W.102nd St does not have a pool.
Does 522 W.102nd St have accessible units?
No, 522 W.102nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W.102nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 W.102nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
