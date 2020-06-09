Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 522 W 102nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
522 W 102nd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 W 102nd St
522 West 102nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
522 West 102nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Three nice size bedrooms and one
bathroom.Hardwoodfloors throughout unit , large front and
back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 W 102nd St have any available units?
522 W 102nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 522 W 102nd St currently offering any rent specials?
522 W 102nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W 102nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 W 102nd St is pet friendly.
Does 522 W 102nd St offer parking?
Yes, 522 W 102nd St does offer parking.
Does 522 W 102nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 W 102nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W 102nd St have a pool?
No, 522 W 102nd St does not have a pool.
Does 522 W 102nd St have accessible units?
No, 522 W 102nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W 102nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 W 102nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 W 102nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 W 102nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College