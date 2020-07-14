All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5217 Virginia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5217 Virginia Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

5217 Virginia Avenue

Open Now until 6pm
5217 Virginia Avenue · (323) 612-0154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Come tour our newly renovated one bedroom apartment. Special price of $1,350 will not last long! Unit comes with one parking space.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5217 Virginia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5217-50 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 5221-50 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5217 Virginia Avenue.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. 5217 Virginia Ave has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Your new apartment home is situated right in the heart of great dining and shopping opportunities like Tacos Al Pastor, Maria's Ramada, Inter Computer City, and the Lemon Grove Rec Center. Don't forget to check out the local Seily Rodriguez Park.

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully Selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 5217 Virginia Apartments.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Max weight 20lb eac

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
5217 Virginia Avenue has 2 units available starting at $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 5217 Virginia Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Virginia Avenue is offering the following rent specials: Come tour our newly renovated one bedroom apartment. Special price of $1,350 will not last long! Unit comes with one parking space.
Is 5217 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 5217 Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5217 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5217 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5217 Virginia Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity