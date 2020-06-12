519 E 61st Street Boulevard

Amenities

3 Bed, 2 Bath Quadruplex. Newly built 2018 Quadruplex - Be the first to live in this beautiful home. Spacious, open and light! New Stoves and Fridges included! These units feature an open floor plan, custom cabinets, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, low voltage LED lighting, automatic fire sprinkler system, custom window shades, laminate wood flooring, and oversized bedrooms. Drought resistant landscaping, covered/uncovered parking included! Se Habla Espanol.