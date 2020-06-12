All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:24 AM

519 E 61st Street Boulevard

519 East 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

519 East 61st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
3 Bed, 2 Bath Quadruplex. Newly built 2018 Quadruplex - Be the first to live in this beautiful home. Spacious, open and light! New Stoves and Fridges included! These units feature an open floor plan, custom cabinets, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, low voltage LED lighting, automatic fire sprinkler system, custom window shades, laminate wood flooring, and oversized bedrooms. Drought resistant landscaping, covered/uncovered parking included! Se Habla Espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 E 61st Street Boulevard have any available units?
519 E 61st Street Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 E 61st Street Boulevard have?
Some of 519 E 61st Street Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 E 61st Street Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
519 E 61st Street Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 E 61st Street Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 519 E 61st Street Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 519 E 61st Street Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 519 E 61st Street Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 519 E 61st Street Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 E 61st Street Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 E 61st Street Boulevard have a pool?
No, 519 E 61st Street Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 519 E 61st Street Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 519 E 61st Street Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 519 E 61st Street Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 E 61st Street Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
