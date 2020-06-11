Very large and spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom second floor , laminated floor, granite counter tops, swimming pool, washer & dryer inside the unit, walking distance to Ralph Super market, shops, restaurant, Jewish Temple and Church.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5168 Yarmouth have any available units?
5168 Yarmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.