Los Angeles, CA
516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4
516 S Rampart Blvd
No Longer Available
Location
516 S Rampart Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Shared laundry in common area. Location is close to DTLA (3 miles) and close to 101.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 have any available units?
516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 offer parking?
No, 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 have a pool?
No, 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 have accessible units?
No, 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 South Rampart Boulevard - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
