/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5151 RIVERTON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5151 RIVERTON Avenue

5151 Riverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5151 Riverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
New home built in 2018. A luxury-designed house in the heart of the NoHo Dist. 1000 sq ft of open, living space. Short distances to cafes, shops, bars, and movies. 12' memory-foam mattresses and fully-equipped kitchen. Wi-Fi, Roku Smart HDTV, Washer/Dryer, A/C, private parking. This vacation or business home offers its guests the perfect blend of modern luxury comfort with privacy, design, and tranquility. This beautiful home is the second unit of two on the property, but it is completely private. Guests have access to the entire unit, including indoors, front patio, fenced yard. Every ZANOZA home is fully furnished, available on a month-to-month basis and includes: 24/7 CUSTOMER SUPPORT VIA TEXT, EMAIL OR PHONE, ON-CALL HANDYMAN, FULL KITCHEN STOCKED WITH ALL ESSENTIALS, FROM COFFEE TO COOKWARE, LUXURY TOWELS, LINENS AND BEDDING, BATHROOM ESSENTIALS, OUTDOOR BBQ GRILL, OUTDOOR FURNITURE, WASHER/DRYER, ROKU HD TVS WITH NETFLIX & AMAZON PRIME STREAMING, HIGH-SPEED 100 MBPS WIFI, PET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5151 RIVERTON Avenue have any available units?
5151 RIVERTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 RIVERTON Avenue have?
Some of 5151 RIVERTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 RIVERTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5151 RIVERTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 RIVERTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5151 RIVERTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5151 RIVERTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5151 RIVERTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 5151 RIVERTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5151 RIVERTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 RIVERTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5151 RIVERTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5151 RIVERTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5151 RIVERTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 RIVERTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5151 RIVERTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
