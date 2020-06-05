5151 RIVERTON Avenue

Amenities

New home built in 2018. A luxury-designed house in the heart of the NoHo Dist. 1000 sq ft of open, living space. Short distances to cafes, shops, bars, and movies. 12' memory-foam mattresses and fully-equipped kitchen. Wi-Fi, Roku Smart HDTV, Washer/Dryer, A/C, private parking. This vacation or business home offers its guests the perfect blend of modern luxury comfort with privacy, design, and tranquility. This beautiful home is the second unit of two on the property, but it is completely private. Guests have access to the entire unit, including indoors, front patio, fenced yard. Every ZANOZA home is fully furnished, available on a month-to-month basis and includes: 24/7 CUSTOMER SUPPORT VIA TEXT, EMAIL OR PHONE, ON-CALL HANDYMAN, FULL KITCHEN STOCKED WITH ALL ESSENTIALS, FROM COFFEE TO COOKWARE, LUXURY TOWELS, LINENS AND BEDDING, BATHROOM ESSENTIALS, OUTDOOR BBQ GRILL, OUTDOOR FURNITURE, WASHER/DRYER, ROKU HD TVS WITH NETFLIX & AMAZON PRIME STREAMING, HIGH-SPEED 100 MBPS WIFI, PET