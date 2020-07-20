All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

5150 CAMPO Road

5150 N Campo Road · No Longer Available
Location

5150 N Campo Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM/ 3 BATH VIEW HOME FOR RENT IN WOODLAND HILLS WITH LARGE BACK YARD. QUIT NEIGHBORHOOD SOUTH OF VENTURA. EASY TO SHOW, MOVE IN READY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 CAMPO Road have any available units?
5150 CAMPO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5150 CAMPO Road have?
Some of 5150 CAMPO Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 CAMPO Road currently offering any rent specials?
5150 CAMPO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 CAMPO Road pet-friendly?
No, 5150 CAMPO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5150 CAMPO Road offer parking?
Yes, 5150 CAMPO Road offers parking.
Does 5150 CAMPO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 CAMPO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 CAMPO Road have a pool?
No, 5150 CAMPO Road does not have a pool.
Does 5150 CAMPO Road have accessible units?
No, 5150 CAMPO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 CAMPO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5150 CAMPO Road has units with dishwashers.
