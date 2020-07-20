Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5150 CAMPO Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5150 CAMPO Road
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM
1 of 49
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5150 CAMPO Road
5150 N Campo Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5150 N Campo Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM/ 3 BATH VIEW HOME FOR RENT IN WOODLAND HILLS WITH LARGE BACK YARD. QUIT NEIGHBORHOOD SOUTH OF VENTURA. EASY TO SHOW, MOVE IN READY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5150 CAMPO Road have any available units?
5150 CAMPO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5150 CAMPO Road have?
Some of 5150 CAMPO Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5150 CAMPO Road currently offering any rent specials?
5150 CAMPO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 CAMPO Road pet-friendly?
No, 5150 CAMPO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5150 CAMPO Road offer parking?
Yes, 5150 CAMPO Road offers parking.
Does 5150 CAMPO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 CAMPO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 CAMPO Road have a pool?
No, 5150 CAMPO Road does not have a pool.
Does 5150 CAMPO Road have accessible units?
No, 5150 CAMPO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 CAMPO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5150 CAMPO Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College