5147 RIVERTON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5147 RIVERTON Avenue

5147 Riverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5147 Riverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
This cozy, sunny, private one-bedroom home features a 12 in memory-foam mattress and private patio. Every ZANOZA home is fully furnished, available on a month-to-month basis and includes: 24/7 CUSTOMER SUPPORT VIA TEXT, EMAIL OR PHONE, ON-CALL HANDYMAN, FULL KITCHEN STOCKED WITH ALL ESSENTIALS, FROM COFFEE TO COOKWARE, LUXURY TOWELS, LINENS AND BEDDING, BATHROOM ESSENTIALS, OUTDOOR BBQ GRILL, OUTDOOR FURNITURE, WASHER/DRYER, ROKU HD TVS WITH NETFLIX & AMAZON PRIME STREAMING, HIGH-SPEED 100 MBPS WIFI, PETS WELCOME ($100/month per pet rent), ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED (up to $500/month), SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500, CLEANING FEE: $200-300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5147 RIVERTON Avenue have any available units?
5147 RIVERTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5147 RIVERTON Avenue have?
Some of 5147 RIVERTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5147 RIVERTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5147 RIVERTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5147 RIVERTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5147 RIVERTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5147 RIVERTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 5147 RIVERTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5147 RIVERTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5147 RIVERTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5147 RIVERTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5147 RIVERTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5147 RIVERTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5147 RIVERTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5147 RIVERTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5147 RIVERTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
