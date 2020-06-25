5147 RIVERTON Avenue

Amenities

This cozy, sunny, private one-bedroom home features a 12 in memory-foam mattress and private patio. Every ZANOZA home is fully furnished, available on a month-to-month basis and includes: 24/7 CUSTOMER SUPPORT VIA TEXT, EMAIL OR PHONE, ON-CALL HANDYMAN, FULL KITCHEN STOCKED WITH ALL ESSENTIALS, FROM COFFEE TO COOKWARE, LUXURY TOWELS, LINENS AND BEDDING, BATHROOM ESSENTIALS, OUTDOOR BBQ GRILL, OUTDOOR FURNITURE, WASHER/DRYER, ROKU HD TVS WITH NETFLIX & AMAZON PRIME STREAMING, HIGH-SPEED 100 MBPS WIFI, PETS WELCOME ($100/month per pet rent), ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED (up to $500/month), SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500, CLEANING FEE: $200-300