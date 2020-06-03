All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:47 AM

5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave

5140 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5140 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Valley Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
5140 Coldwater Canyon Ave offers a combination of comfort, design, and quality. 3 BEDROOM + 2 BATHROOM Prime SHERMAN OAKS Location Huge Rear Unit w/BIG BALCONY Upper Gorgeous Kitchen & Bath Laundry Room On Site Swimming POOLS RESERVED PARKING Air Conditioning PET Allowed (Size & Breed Restrictions Apply) Pet Deposit Huge Upper-Rear Unit Beautiful Views Remodeled w/ Hardwood & Carp Kitchen w/Counters Stove, Oven, Dishwasher & Large Open Living & Dining Rooms Lots of Natural Sunlight Spacious Master Bed w/On-Suite Bath Large Walk-In Closet Two Additional Spacious Bedrooms Large 2nd Bath w/Full Shower/Tub Private Feeling Upper Unit.
.

Amenities: Pool. IT490519 - IT49MC5302

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave have any available units?
5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave have?
Some of 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave offers parking.
Does 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave has a pool.
Does 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 Coldwater Cyn Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College