Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5139 GRANADA Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5139 GRANADA Street
5139 E Granada St
·
No Longer Available
Location
5139 E Granada St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5139 GRANADA Street have any available units?
5139 GRANADA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5139 GRANADA Street currently offering any rent specials?
5139 GRANADA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 GRANADA Street pet-friendly?
No, 5139 GRANADA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5139 GRANADA Street offer parking?
Yes, 5139 GRANADA Street does offer parking.
Does 5139 GRANADA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 GRANADA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 GRANADA Street have a pool?
No, 5139 GRANADA Street does not have a pool.
Does 5139 GRANADA Street have accessible units?
No, 5139 GRANADA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 GRANADA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 GRANADA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5139 GRANADA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5139 GRANADA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
