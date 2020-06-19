All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5139 Etiwanda Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5139 Etiwanda Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

5139 Etiwanda Avenue

5139 Etiwanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5139 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Single-story Tarzana home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1500 SQF of space; living room; family room; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); dining area; master bedroom featuring three-quarter bath; central heat + air; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring throughout; laundry in garage w/washer provided + dryer hook-up available; backyard w/sprinkler system + gardener included; 1 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; small pets considered w/owners approval – sorry no large dogs. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 Etiwanda Avenue have any available units?
5139 Etiwanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5139 Etiwanda Avenue have?
Some of 5139 Etiwanda Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5139 Etiwanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5139 Etiwanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 Etiwanda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5139 Etiwanda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5139 Etiwanda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5139 Etiwanda Avenue offers parking.
Does 5139 Etiwanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 Etiwanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 Etiwanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 5139 Etiwanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5139 Etiwanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5139 Etiwanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 Etiwanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5139 Etiwanda Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College