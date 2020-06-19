5139 Etiwanda Avenue

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Single-story Tarzana home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1500 SQF of space; living room; family room; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); dining area; master bedroom featuring three-quarter bath; central heat + air; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring throughout; laundry in garage w/washer provided + dryer hook-up available; backyard w/sprinkler system + gardener included; 1 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; small pets considered w/owners approval – sorry no large dogs. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.