All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5130 Yarmouth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Los Angeles, CA
5130 Yarmouth Ave
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 6
5130 Yarmouth Ave
5130 Yarmouth Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5130 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Encino Terrace - Property Id: 137019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137019p
Property Id 137019
(RLNE5020610)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5130 Yarmouth Ave have any available units?
5130 Yarmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5130 Yarmouth Ave have?
Some of 5130 Yarmouth Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5130 Yarmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Yarmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Yarmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5130 Yarmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5130 Yarmouth Ave offer parking?
No, 5130 Yarmouth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5130 Yarmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Yarmouth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Yarmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 5130 Yarmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Yarmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 5130 Yarmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Yarmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 Yarmouth Ave has units with dishwashers.
