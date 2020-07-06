Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5130 ST RALEIGH
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5130 ST RALEIGH
5130 Raleigh Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5130 Raleigh Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5130 ST RALEIGH have any available units?
5130 ST RALEIGH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5130 ST RALEIGH currently offering any rent specials?
5130 ST RALEIGH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 ST RALEIGH pet-friendly?
No, 5130 ST RALEIGH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5130 ST RALEIGH offer parking?
No, 5130 ST RALEIGH does not offer parking.
Does 5130 ST RALEIGH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 ST RALEIGH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 ST RALEIGH have a pool?
No, 5130 ST RALEIGH does not have a pool.
Does 5130 ST RALEIGH have accessible units?
No, 5130 ST RALEIGH does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 ST RALEIGH have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 ST RALEIGH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5130 ST RALEIGH have units with air conditioning?
No, 5130 ST RALEIGH does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
