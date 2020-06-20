Rent Calculator
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM
5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307
5127 Klump Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5127 Klump Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2BR + 2BA CONDO IN NORTH HOLLYWOOD AVAILABLE NOW! -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3190819)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 have any available units?
5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 have?
Some of 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 offer parking?
No, 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 does not offer parking.
Does 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 have a pool?
No, 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 have accessible units?
No, 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 Klump Avenue Unit #307 has units with dishwashers.
