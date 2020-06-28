Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:55 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5121 EDGEWOOD PL
5121 Edgewood Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
5121 Edgewood Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have any available units?
5121 EDGEWOOD PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5121 EDGEWOOD PL currently offering any rent specials?
5121 EDGEWOOD PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 EDGEWOOD PL pet-friendly?
No, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL offer parking?
No, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL does not offer parking.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have a pool?
No, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL does not have a pool.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have accessible units?
No, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL does not have units with air conditioning.
