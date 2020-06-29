5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Limited Time Offer! $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT if the lease is signed on or before October 31st!



Pleasant, furnished, 1,590-sq.-ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Apartment on the vibrant Mid-Town North neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The homey interior features hardwood and tile flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space and a smooth granite countertop. Dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, and gas oven are also included along with a coin-operated washer and dryer. For climate control, it has central A/C with thermostat, forced-air heating.



It comes with 2-car underground garage parking.



No pets, sorry.



Tenant pays for all utilities including electricity, gas, water, sewage, and trash.



Its close to the parks!



This apartment is ready for showing starting October 2, 2019.



Walk Score: 91



5121 Bakman Avenue is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. It is approximately a seven-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the North Hollywood Station stop.



Nearby parks: North Hollywood Park, Moorpark Park, and Woodbridge Park.



Nearby Schools:

Lankershim Elementary School - 0.13 miles, 5/10

Walter Reed Middle School - 0.88 mile, 7/10

North Hollywood Senior High School - 0.59 mile, 8/10

Colfax Charter Elementary School - 0.63 mile, 9/10



Bus lines:

183 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

224 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

501 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile

237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.3 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5168413)