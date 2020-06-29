All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208

5121 Bakman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Bakman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Limited Time Offer! $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT if the lease is signed on or before October 31st!

Pleasant, furnished, 1,590-sq.-ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Apartment on the vibrant Mid-Town North neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The homey interior features hardwood and tile flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space and a smooth granite countertop. Dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, and gas oven are also included along with a coin-operated washer and dryer. For climate control, it has central A/C with thermostat, forced-air heating.

It comes with 2-car underground garage parking.

No pets, sorry.

Tenant pays for all utilities including electricity, gas, water, sewage, and trash.

Its close to the parks!

This apartment is ready for showing starting October 2, 2019.

Walk Score: 91

5121 Bakman Avenue is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. It is approximately a seven-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the North Hollywood Station stop.

Nearby parks: North Hollywood Park, Moorpark Park, and Woodbridge Park.

Nearby Schools:
Lankershim Elementary School - 0.13 miles, 5/10
Walter Reed Middle School - 0.88 mile, 7/10
North Hollywood Senior High School - 0.59 mile, 8/10
Colfax Charter Elementary School - 0.63 mile, 9/10

Bus lines:
183 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
224 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
501 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.3 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5168413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 have any available units?
5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 have?
Some of 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 offers parking.
Does 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 have a pool?
No, 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Bakman Avenue Unit 208 has units with dishwashers.
