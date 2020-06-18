512 South Saint Louis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

READ FULL DESCRIPTION: Large Private Bedrooms Fully Remodeled. Shared Bathrooms. Large two-story house with 10 total bedrooms, 5 are available for rental. Prices vary depending on the size of the bedroom ($700 or $750). The bedrooms are private (no roommates). There are 3 bathrooms, Kitchen, and lounge room that are shared with all housemates. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, and stove. Washer and Dryer will be available. Central AC throughout the whole house. All utilities are paid by the owner.



Please view the video before contacting us to schedule viewing. Because of COVID-19 we are limiting the amount of showings we can do per week and will only schedule serious inquiries. For more information or to schedule a private showing please CALL OR TEXT us at 866-772-6847 or email us at propertymanagement@mvipinc.com (Text Messages Preferred )



Requirements:

-Minimum Credit Score 700

-3 months of pay stubs

-3 months of bank statements

-application

-background check