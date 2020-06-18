All apartments in Los Angeles
512 South Saint Louis Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

512 South Saint Louis Street

512 South Saint Louis Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 South Saint Louis Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 3 Bath · 180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
READ FULL DESCRIPTION: Large Private Bedrooms Fully Remodeled. Shared Bathrooms. Large two-story house with 10 total bedrooms, 5 are available for rental. Prices vary depending on the size of the bedroom ($700 or $750). The bedrooms are private (no roommates). There are 3 bathrooms, Kitchen, and lounge room that are shared with all housemates. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, and stove. Washer and Dryer will be available. Central AC throughout the whole house. All utilities are paid by the owner.

Please view the video before contacting us to schedule viewing. Because of COVID-19 we are limiting the amount of showings we can do per week and will only schedule serious inquiries. For more information or to schedule a private showing please CALL OR TEXT us at 866-772-6847 or email us at propertymanagement@mvipinc.com (Text Messages Preferred )

Requirements:
-Minimum Credit Score 700
-3 months of pay stubs
-3 months of bank statements
-application
-background check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 South Saint Louis Street have any available units?
512 South Saint Louis Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 South Saint Louis Street have?
Some of 512 South Saint Louis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 South Saint Louis Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 South Saint Louis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 South Saint Louis Street pet-friendly?
No, 512 South Saint Louis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 512 South Saint Louis Street offer parking?
No, 512 South Saint Louis Street does not offer parking.
Does 512 South Saint Louis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 South Saint Louis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 South Saint Louis Street have a pool?
No, 512 South Saint Louis Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 South Saint Louis Street have accessible units?
No, 512 South Saint Louis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 South Saint Louis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 South Saint Louis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
